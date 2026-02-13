Jesus Sanchez headshot

Jesus Sanchez News: Shipped to Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

The Blue Jays acquired Sanchez from the Astros on Friday in exchange for Joey Loperfido.

Sanchez slashed just .199/.269/.342 in 48 games for Houston down the stretch and the club wasn't anxious to give him another opportunity, so it swapped him for another outfielder. In Toronto, Sanchez figures to compete primarily with Nathan Lukes and Davis Schneider for playing time in left field.

