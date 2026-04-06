Jesus Sanchez News: Sitting again Monday
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.
The left-handed hitter finds himself on the bench for a third straight game, this time against a southpaw (Justin Wrobleski) after his prior two absences came versus right-handed pitchers. The Blue Jays have leaned on a three-man committee in left field, with Sanchez and Davis Schneider leading the group with four starts apiece and Nathan Lukes making two starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Sanchez See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends6 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings17 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30024 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30031 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Sanchez See More