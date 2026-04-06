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Jesus Sanchez News: Sitting again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 3:09pm

Sanchez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

The left-handed hitter finds himself on the bench for a third straight game, this time against a southpaw (Justin Wrobleski) after his prior two absences came versus right-handed pitchers. The Blue Jays have leaned on a three-man committee in left field, with Sanchez and Davis Schneider leading the group with four starts apiece and Nathan Lukes making two starts.

Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays
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