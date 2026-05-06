Jesus Sanchez News: Taking seat against southpaw
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
With southpaw Shane McClanahan on the bump for the Rays in the series finale, the Blue Jays will counter with a more right-handed-heavy lineup. Sanchez and fellow left-handed batters Andres Gimenez and Daulton Varsho will head to the bench, opening up spots for righties Lenyn Sosa, Myles Straw and Davis Schneider.
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