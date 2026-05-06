Jesus Sanchez headshot

Jesus Sanchez News: Taking seat against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Sanchez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

With southpaw Shane McClanahan on the bump for the Rays in the series finale, the Blue Jays will counter with a more right-handed-heavy lineup. Sanchez and fellow left-handed batters Andres Gimenez and Daulton Varsho will head to the bench, opening up spots for righties Lenyn Sosa, Myles Straw and Davis Schneider.

Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Sanchez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Sanchez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Chris Bennett
18 days ago