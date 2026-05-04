Jesus Sanchez News: Three hits in Sunday's win

Sanchez went 3-for-5 in Sunday's win over the Twins.

All three hits were singles and none of them led directly to any run production, but it was still Sanchez's first multi-hit performance since April 14. The 28-year-old outfielder has delivered his usual numbers through his first 33 games as a Blue Jay, slashing .250/.289/.404 with four homers, a steal, 11 runs and 15 RBI, but there are signs he could find another level over the summer -- his 93.2 mph average exit velocity and 11.3 degree launch angle are both career bests, as is his 17.5 percent strikeout rate.