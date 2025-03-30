Jesus Tinoco Injury: Out with back strain

Miami placed Tinoco on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a lower-back strain.

The right-hander picked up the win with a scoreless frame Opening Day, but he'll now be unavailable for the next couple weeks due to the back issue. It's unclear how long Tinoco is expected to be sidelined, but he'll be eligible to be reinstated in mid-April. Calvin Faucher and Anthony Bender are now the favorites to see ninth-inning work for the Marlins.