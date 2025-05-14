Jesus Tinoco News: Bounces back with perfect inning

Tinoco picked up the save in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Cubs, throwing a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout.

Tinoco blew a save Tuesday night, but he retook the mound Wednesday for the ninth frame with the Marlins leading 3-1 and fired a perfect inning. He retired Carson Kelly, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Nico Hoerner in order. In 14 appearances, Tinoco has a 4.61 ERA and a 9:6 K:BB over 13.2 innings.