Jesus Tinoco News: Picks up Opening Day win

Tinoco (1-0) was credited with the win for Thursday's game against Pittsburgh. He allowed one one walk and one hit while striking out a batter across one scoreless frame.

The 29-year-old right-hander was called from the bullpen for the top of the ninth inning, and after giving up a double and walk to Tommy Pham and Bryan Reynolds, respectively, Tinoco managed to escape the frame by striking out Joey Bart. It's worth noting that Tinoco got the call in a high-leverage situation over Calvin Faucher, with the duo battling for the top closer job in spring training. Tinoco tossed 26 pitches in his one inning of work, which could put him out of action through Saturday.