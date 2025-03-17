Jesus Tinoco News: Rounding into form

Tinoco gave up a hit and struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The 29-year-old right-hander fired 16 of 25 pitches for strikes as he gets ready to handle a high-leverage role in the Marlins' bullpen. Calvin Faucher appears to be first in line for save chances, but Tinoco could see ninth-inning work as well after posting a 3.32 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB through 40.2 big-league innings last season and converting three of four save chances in September as Miami's closer.