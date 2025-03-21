Jesus Tinoco News: Serves up two homers Thursday

Tinoco gave up four runs on four hits, including two home runs, in one innings during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out one.

The 29-year-old right-hander is projected to split closing duties with Calvin Faucher to begin the season, but Tinoco did himself no favors with Thursday's outing as the long balls didn't exactly come against Houston's most dangerous bats -- Jake Meyers and Zack Short did the honors in the seventh inning. Tinoco has a rough 9.72 ERA and 7:5 K:BB through 8.1 Grapefruit League innings, but Faucher hasn't been much better this spring with an 8.10 ERA and 6:4 K:BB through 6.2 frames. The Marlins' closing picture could remain muddled well into the summer.