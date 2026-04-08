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Jesus Travieso Injury: Out to begin season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Single-A Bradenton placed Travieso on the 7-day injured list March 31 with an undisclosed injury.

Pittsburgh acquired Travieso from Boston as part of the package for Johan Oviedo this past December. A slight, 5-foot-11 righty who turned 19 in March, Travieso has power stuff and struck out 38 batters in 25.2 innings last year at Single-A.

Jesus Travieso
Pittsburgh Pirates
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