Jesus Valdez News: Called up Sunday

The Diamondbacks selected Valdez's contract from Double-A Amarillo and appointed him the 27th man for Sunday's game against the Padres.

The two clubs get a 27th man for the Mexico City Series this weekend, which will allow Valdez to get his first taste of the big leagues. The 28-year-old had an .853 OPS in 23 games with Amarillo last year but struggled to a .634 OPS when up with Triple-A Reno.