Jett Williams headshot

Jett Williams Injury: Managing sore quad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Williams said that he hasn't appeared in a Cactus League game since Monday due to left quadriceps soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Williams noted that he sustained the injury while legging out a triple in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Padres. The 22-year-old downplayed the severity of the issue and expressed confidence that he would be back in action in the coming days. Acquired from the Mets in January, Williams is getting a chance to stake his claim to a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, but he's more likely to begin the season as an everyday player at Triple-A Nashville.

