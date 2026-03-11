Jett Williams headshot

Jett Williams Injury: Returning to action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Williams (quadriceps) is slated to return to Cactus League play Thursday versus the Guardians, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Williams has been shelved for more than two weeks with a left quad injury but has improved enough to be cleared for game action. The 22-year-old was a long shot to make the Brewers' Opening Day roster, anyway, but the injury cinched it. Williams is slated to open the season as an everyday guy at Triple-A Nashville.

Jett Williams
Milwaukee Brewers
