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Jett Williams News: Sent out of big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 6:20pm

Williams was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Williams put together a promising spring after being dealt to the Brewers from the Mets as part of the Freddy Peralta trade during the offseason. Williams went 5-for-12 with two doubles, one triple, three RBI, two stolen bases and three runs in six games with the big-league club. After failing to secure a spot on Milwaukee's Opening Day roster, Williams is slated to begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Nashville.

Jett Williams
Milwaukee Brewers
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