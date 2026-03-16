Jett Williams News: Sent out of big-league camp
Williams was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Williams put together a promising spring after being dealt to the Brewers from the Mets as part of the Freddy Peralta trade during the offseason. Williams went 5-for-12 with two doubles, one triple, three RBI, two stolen bases and three runs in six games with the big-league club. After failing to secure a spot on Milwaukee's Opening Day roster, Williams is slated to begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Nashville.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jett Williams See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central11 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues11 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers25 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues47 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jett Williams See More