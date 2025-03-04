Jett Williams News: Shifted to minor-league camp

The Mets reassigned Williams to minor-league camp Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Following a 2024 season that saw Williams deal with wrist and ankle injuries, he appeared in seven Grapefruit League games this spring, going 2-for-11 with an RBI, a run scored and four walks. The 21-year-old prospect will most likely begin the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Syracuse and could crack the big leagues later this season if he can return to pre-injury form.