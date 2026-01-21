After posting an .867 OPS over 96 games with the Mets' Double-A affiliate, Williams received a promotion to Triple-A Syracuse in mid-August and slashed .209\/.285\/.433 with seven homers, 15 RBI and 21 runs scored across 151 plate appearances. The 22-year-old prospect doesn't own a 40-man roster spot, making it likely that he will report to Triple-A Nashville to begin his tenure with the Brewers, but he could be promoted sometime during the season if Joey Ortiz's offensive struggles carry into 2026.