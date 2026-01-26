Acquired from the Mets last week in the Freddy Peralta trade, Williams' primary position so far in pro ball has been shortstop, but he's also played second base and center field and considers himself "pretty comfortable at all three positions now." Williams is likely to begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Nashville after hitting only .209\/.285\/.433\tat Triple-A Syracuse in 2025 following a late-season promotion. The 22-year-old could debut at some point during the upcoming season, likely either at shortstop or in center field.