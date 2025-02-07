Jeurys Familia News: Hoping for MLB comeback

Familia is hoping to get another shot in the major leagues in 2025, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Familia, 35, has not pitched in the big leagues since he was released by the Athletics in May of 2023 after posting a 6.39 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 9:13 K:BB over 12.2 innings that year. The veteran reliever pitched in the Mexican League and Dominican Winter League this past season, allowing six runs with an 11:5 K:BB over 17.1 frames between the two stops. If Familia does catch on with a major-league club, it surely would be on a minor-league deal.