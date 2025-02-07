Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeurys Familia headshot

Jeurys Familia News: Hoping for MLB comeback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Familia is hoping to get another shot in the major leagues in 2025, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Familia, 35, has not pitched in the big leagues since he was released by the Athletics in May of 2023 after posting a 6.39 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 9:13 K:BB over 12.2 innings that year. The veteran reliever pitched in the Mexican League and Dominican Winter League this past season, allowing six runs with an 11:5 K:BB over 17.1 frames between the two stops. If Familia does catch on with a major-league club, it surely would be on a minor-league deal.

Jeurys Familia
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now