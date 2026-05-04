Jhoan Duran Injury: Activation coming Tuesday

Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly said Monday that Duran (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, "unless something weird happens," Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Duran looked like himself during a bullpen session over the weekend and is poised to skip a rehab assignment and go directly back on the active roster Tuesday. The 28-year-old notched five saves while posting a 1.35 ERA and 8:0 K:BB over 6.2 innings before straining in left oblique a little over three weeks ago.