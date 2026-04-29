Jhoan Duran headshot

Jhoan Duran Injury: Could return soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Duran (oblique) could be ready to return within a couple days according to Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Dombrowski did merely refer to the Phillies as "hopeful" that their closer could return soon and didn't provide a precise timeline, and there's been no word of a rehab assignment. He's eligible to return from the injured list Thursday, and while that would be a shorter than normal return from an oblique injury, Duran's particular case seems to be a mild one. The Phillies haven't generated a save chance in Duran's absence, but Brad Keller looks like the most likely candidate to pick up a save or two should any opportunities arise before Duran's return.

Jhoan Duran
Philadelphia Phillies
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