Jhoan Duran Injury: Lands on IL
The Phillies placed Duran on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain, retroactive to Wednesday
Duran has been dominant as the Phillies' closer to begin the year, posting a 1.35 ERA and 0.75 WHIP through 6.2 innings while tallying five saves. However, he hasn't pitched in a week due to his oblique injury and will now remain sidelined until at least April 30. Brad Keller and Jose Alvarado are the leading candidates to pick up saves while Duran is out, and Seth Johnson will come up from Triple-A to round out the bullpen.
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