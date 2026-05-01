Jhoan Duran Injury: Set for another bullpen Saturday
Duran (oblique) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.
Duran tossed his first bullpen session Thursday, and it doesn't look like he'll be reinstated from the 15-day injured list this weekend. The hard-throwing right-hander is inching towards returning from a left oblique strain, but the Phillies don't want to rush their closer until he's 100 percent healthy. Brad Keller, who secured his first save of 2026 during Friday's win in Miami, appears to be serving as Philadelphia's interim closer in Duran's stead.
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