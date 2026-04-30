Jhoan Duran Injury: Throwing bullpen session

Duran (oblique) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

It will be the first time Duran has thrown off the mound since he was sidelined by a left oblique strain two weeks ago. The Phillies are optimistic that Duran will be ready to rejoin the active roster soon, though it's unclear whether he will travel with them to Miami for a series with the Marlins this weekend.