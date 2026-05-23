Jhoan Duran News: Bounces back with ninth save

Duran gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his ninth save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Guardians.

One day after serving up a game-winning homer to Kyle Manzardo in a 1-0 loss, Duran was locked in and fired 16 of 20 pitches for strikes as he remained a perfect 9-for-9 in converting save chances on the season. The right-hander sports a 2.25 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through eight innings since making an early May return from an oblique strain.