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Jhoan Duran News: Bounces back with ninth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Duran gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his ninth save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Guardians.

One day after serving up a game-winning homer to Kyle Manzardo in a 1-0 loss, Duran was locked in and fired 16 of 20 pitches for strikes as he remained a perfect 9-for-9 in converting save chances on the season. The right-hander sports a 2.25 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through eight innings since making an early May return from an oblique strain.

Jhoan Duran
Philadelphia Phillies
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