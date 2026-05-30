Jhoan Duran News: Converts 12th save

Duran pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers. He didn't record a strikeout.

Duran has seven saves and a loss over his last eight outings, allowing just one run with a 12:2 K:BB in that span. The Phillies' closer has converted all 12 of his save chances this season and has benefited from the team's improved play under interim manager Don Mattingly. Duran has added a 1.53 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB across 17.2 innings this season.