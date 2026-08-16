Jhoan Duran headshot

Jhoan Duran News: Escapes with 26th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Duran secured the save against the Twins on Sunday, striking out three while allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

Minnesota brought the possible go-ahead run to the plate in the form of Byron Buxton, but Duran fanned his former teammate to close it out for the Phillies. The right-hander has submitted eight consecutive scoreless outings but threw a season-high 33 pitches Sunday, so it's plausible he won't be available for Monday's series opener against the Marlins. For the campaign, Duran has a 1.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and a sparkling 62:8 K:BB with 26 saves in 28 attempts over 43.1 innings.

Jhoan Duran
Philadelphia Phillies
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