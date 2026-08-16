Jhoan Duran News: Escapes with 26th save

Duran secured the save against the Twins on Sunday, striking out three while allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

Minnesota brought the possible go-ahead run to the plate in the form of Byron Buxton, but Duran fanned his former teammate to close it out for the Phillies. The right-hander has submitted eight consecutive scoreless outings but threw a season-high 33 pitches Sunday, so it's plausible he won't be available for Monday's series opener against the Marlins. For the campaign, Duran has a 1.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and a sparkling 62:8 K:BB with 26 saves in 28 attempts over 43.1 innings.