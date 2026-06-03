Jhoan Duran headshot

Jhoan Duran News: Locks down 14th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 7:03pm

Duran earned the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over San Diego, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Duran is now a perfect 14-for-14 in save chances this season. He's given up just one run in his last 12 innings, striking out 21 in that span. Duran's ERA is down to 1.37 across 19.2 innings this year with a 0.86 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB as he continues to be one of the most reliable closers in MLB.

Jhoan Duran
Philadelphia Phillies
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