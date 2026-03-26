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Jhoan Duran News: Nabs first save in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Duran picked up the save Thursday against the Rangers, allowing one hit and no walks in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

A three-run ninth inning for Texas opened the door for a save situation, allowing the hard-throwing right-hander to enter the game and shut the door for his first save of the season. Duran is set up as Philadelphia's primary closer to open the campaign, dazzling a year ago while producing a 2.18 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 27:1 K:BB across 20.2 regular-season frames for the Phillies.

Jhoan Duran
Philadelphia Phillies
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