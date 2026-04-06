Jhoan Duran headshot

Jhoan Duran News: Nails down fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Duran earned a save against the Giants on Monday, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning.

Duran entered in the ninth frame tasked with protecting a two-run lead. He allowed a two-out double to Willy Adames but ended the game by getting Luis Arraez to ground out. Duran is a perfect 4-for-4 on save opportunities this season and has given up just one run while posting a 7:0 KBB through 5.2 innings spanning six appearances.

Jhoan Duran
Philadelphia Phillies
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