Jhoan Duran News: Nails down fourth save
Duran earned a save against the Giants on Monday, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning.
Duran entered in the ninth frame tasked with protecting a two-run lead. He allowed a two-out double to Willy Adames but ended the game by getting Luis Arraez to ground out. Duran is a perfect 4-for-4 on save opportunities this season and has given up just one run while posting a 7:0 KBB through 5.2 innings spanning six appearances.
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