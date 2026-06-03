Jhoan Duran News: Notches 13th save

Duran struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 13th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Padres.

The right-hander hit triple digits on the radar gun four times in 14 pitches (nine strikes) during a dominant performance. Since recovering from an oblique strain and returning from the IL in early May, Duran has posted a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB in 12 innings while converting all eight of his save chances.