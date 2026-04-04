Jhoan Duran News: Notches third save
Duran struck out one batter during a perfect ninth inning to earn the save against the Rockies on Saturday.
Duran entered in the ninth frame with the task of protecting a one-run lead. He did so without any drama, retiring the side in order on just eight pitches. Duran has ended with either a decision or a save in each of his five outings this season -- overall, he has a 1-1 record with three saves in three chances. He's given up just one earned run over 4.2 innings while posting a dominant 7:0 K:BB.
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