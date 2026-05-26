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Jhoan Duran News: Perfect inning for save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Duran struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Duran retired the side on 14 pitches (10 strikes) to pick up his second save in as many days. He's racked up 11 saves this season, including six in May while allowing just two runs with an 18:5 K:BB over 10 innings this month. Duran has a 1.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB through 16.2 innings on the year. All of Duran, Brad Keller and Orion Kerkering have pitched the last two days, which could leave the Phillies' bullpen thin if a save chance surfaces Wednesday. Jose Alvarado has been shaky lately but hasn't pitched since last Wednesday, so he'd be fresh if called upon.

Jhoan Duran
Philadelphia Phillies
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