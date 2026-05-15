Jhoan Duran headshot

Jhoan Duran News: Punches out three for seventh save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Duran earned the save Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing one walk while striking out three over a scoreless ninth inning.

Duran was called upon with a two-run lead in the ninth inning and overpowered Boston's lineup, working around a walk to Masataka Yoshida by striking out three batters to secure his seventh save of the season. The hard-throwing right-hander continues to succeed, allowing one run over his five appearances since returning from the injured list while recording multiple strikeouts in each. Duran now owns a 1.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB across 11.2 innings.

Jhoan Duran
Philadelphia Phillies
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