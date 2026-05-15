Jhoan Duran News: Punches out three for seventh save
Duran earned the save Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing one walk while striking out three over a scoreless ninth inning.
Duran was called upon with a two-run lead in the ninth inning and overpowered Boston's lineup, working around a walk to Masataka Yoshida by striking out three batters to secure his seventh save of the season. The hard-throwing right-hander continues to succeed, allowing one run over his five appearances since returning from the injured list while recording multiple strikeouts in each. Duran now owns a 1.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB across 11.2 innings.
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