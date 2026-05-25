Jhoan Duran News: Secures 10th save
Duran picked up the save in Monday's 3-0 victory over the Padres. He allowed a hit and no walks while striking out one over a scoreless inning.
Duran retired the side with minimal resistance, as a Ty France two-out single was all the Padres could muster while the fireballing right-hander secured his 10th save of the campaign. It has largely been dominance in 2026 for Duran, who has allowed runs in just three of his 16 outings, resulting in a 1.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB across 15.2 innings with no blown saves. He trails only Mason Miller (16), Riley O'Brien (13) and Paul Sewald (12) on the National League saves leaderboard.
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