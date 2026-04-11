Jhoan Duran headshot

Jhoan Duran News: Secures save No. 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Duran struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his fifth save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

The right-hander continues to impress to begin his first full season as the Phillies' closer. Duran is 5-for-5 in converting saves chances in 2026, posting a 1.35 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 8:0 K:BB through 6.2 innings.

Jhoan Duran
Philadelphia Phillies
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