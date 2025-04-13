Jhoan Duran News: Sharp despite lack of save chances

Duran threw a perfect inning while striking out one in Sunday's 5-1 win over Detroit. He has a 1.42 ERA with five strikeouts in 6.1 innings, but doesn't have a save chance.

He was lined up to get a save but the Twins scored in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Duran a four-run lead to protect in the ninth inning. The Twins do not have a save yet as a team this season. Duran's velocity is down slightly this season (99.9 mph average fastball from 100.5 mph last season) but he's still been very effective. He's set to get the bulk of save chances for the Twins though manager Rocco Baldelli will play matchups and use Duran in the eighth inning at times with Griffin Jax pitching the ninth inning.