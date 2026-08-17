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Jhoan Duran News: Survives for save Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Duran earned a save against the Marlins on Monday, allowing one run on two hits with no walks or strikeouts over one scoreless inning.

Duran had a two-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth frame, which proved to be important when Miami put up a run on a pair of singles sandwiched around a groundout. However, the Marlins weren't able to complete the comeback, as Duran retired the final two batters he faced. It was the second straight day with a save for Duran, though both came with multiple allowed baserunners. In fact, the All-Star closer has allowed at least one baserunner in five straight appearances and in seven of nine outings so far in August, yet he's a perfect three-for-three in save chances while allowing just one run over nine innings during that span. Overall, Duran is an impressive 27-for-29 in save opportunities this season with a 1.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 62:8 K:BB across 44.1 frames spanning 47 appearances.

Jhoan Duran
Philadelphia Phillies
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