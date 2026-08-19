Jhoan Duran News: Up to 28 saves
Duran earned the save in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins, allowing a hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.
Duran worked around a leadoff single in the ninth to lock down his fourth consecutive save and 28th overall in 30 chances this season. Duran has held opponents to just one run over his last 10 innings, lowering his ERA to a sparkling 1.79 with a 1.04 WHIP and 63:8 K:BB across 45.1 innings this year.
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