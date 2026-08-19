Jhonathan Diaz News: Brought up by Seattle
The Mariners selected Diaz's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
Diaz has spent the entire 2026 season in Triple-A, where he has a 7-9 record across 24 games (23 starts) with a 6.22 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 83:42 K:BB over 111.1 innings. He's been used in both the rotation and bullpen in his limited outings in the majors, but he could make a start for Seattle in the coming days depending on the status of Bryan Woo, who is working through right shoulder soreness. In corresponding moves, Josh Simpson was optioned to Triple-A and Luke Raley (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
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