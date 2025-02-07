Jhonathan Diaz News: Enters open market

Diaz cleared waivers Friday and elected to become a free agent.

Diaz ended up as the Mariners' roster casualty following the acquisition of Casey Legumina. After going unclaimed off waivers, Diaz will now exercise his right to leave the organization and explore his other options. The 28-year-old righty owns a 4.80 ERA and 1.73 WHIP across 45 career MLB innings.