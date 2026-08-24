Jhonathan Diaz News: Goes unclaimed on waivers

The Mariners outrighted Diaz to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Diaz will stick around in the Mariners organization after going unclaimed on waivers when he was designated for assignment Saturday. The 29-year-old lefty's stay on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster lasted just three days, with Diaz allowing one run on two hits and no walks over 1.1 innings in his lone relief appearance.