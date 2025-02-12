Jhonathan Diaz News: Joins camp as NRI

Diaz agreed Wednesday with the Mariners on a minor-league contract, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Seattle removed Diaz from its 40-man roster earlier this month, and after he elected free agency upon clearing waivers, the 28-year-old will now rejoin the Mariners for the start of spring training. He'll be attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee and will presumably get the opportunity to compete for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen as a long reliever. The Mariners boast a talented rotation that has all five members healthy heading into spring training, but Diaz's prior big-league starting experience could put him high on the list for spot starts if injuries in the rotation stack up at any point. He made five appearances (one start) for Seattle in 2024, covering 9.2 innings and allowing five earned runs on 14 hits and three walks while striking out eight.