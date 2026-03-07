Jhonkensy Noel headshot

Jhonkensy Noel Injury: Downplays thumb injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Noel left Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals after being hit by a pitch on the right thumb in the ninth inning. However, he told Jake Rill of MLB.com on Saturday that he would have stayed in had it been the regular season.

The 24-year-old slugger is off the 40-man roster after being outrighted in January but remains in big-league camp for the time being. Noel is 4-for-11 with a double, a walk and two strikeouts in eight games so far this spring. While his power is immense, Noel will likely need to show improvement with his contact rate before being seriously considered for an in-season promotion.

Jhonkensy Noel
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jhonkensy Noel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jhonkensy Noel See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
36 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
43 days ago
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
45 days ago
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
143 days ago
Collette Calls: Hitting Bold Prediction Reviews
MLB
Collette Calls: Hitting Bold Prediction Reviews
Author Image
Jason Collette
150 days ago