Jhonkensy Noel News: Checks back into spring lineup
Noel (thumb) will start in right field and bat fifth in Monday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.
Noel was lifted late in Friday's 10-2 loss to the Cardinals after being struck on the right thumb by a pitch, but he was back in action two days later in the Orioles' 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday, when he went 1-for-1 while playing two innings at first base. His ability to play the outfield Monday seemingly confirms that the thumb is no longer a concern. Noel is taking part in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee and is on the outside looking in for a spot on the Orioles' Opening Day roster.
