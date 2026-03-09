Jhonkensy Noel headshot

Jhonkensy Noel News: Checks back into spring lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Noel (thumb) will start in right field and bat fifth in Monday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

Noel was lifted late in Friday's 10-2 loss to the Cardinals after being struck on the right thumb by a pitch, but he was back in action two days later in the Orioles' 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday, when he went 1-for-1 while playing two innings at first base. His ability to play the outfield Monday seemingly confirms that the thumb is no longer a concern. Noel is taking part in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee and is on the outside looking in for a spot on the Orioles' Opening Day roster.

Jhonkensy Noel
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jhonkensy Noel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jhonkensy Noel See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
38 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
45 days ago
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
47 days ago
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
145 days ago
Collette Calls: Hitting Bold Prediction Reviews
MLB
Collette Calls: Hitting Bold Prediction Reviews
Author Image
Jason Collette
152 days ago