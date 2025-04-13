Jhonkensy Noel News: Starts against lefty

Noel started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Kansas City.

Noel, who as usual was in the lineup against a left-hander, singled and scored in the Guardians' two-run second inning. He's scored a run in four straight games. Noel isn't chasing as much as he did last season, but those better swing decisions have not resulted in improvement. Big Christmas is batting .188 through 13 games.