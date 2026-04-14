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Jhonny Level News: Dominant start to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Level is hitting .519 with two home runs and three steals in six games for Single-A San Jose.

Level excelled in the Arizona Complex League last year (121 wRC+) but struggled a little after a bump to Single-A (89 wRC+). This early start is obviously unsustainable (.632 BABIP), but it's a sign that Level is more than ready for a return to the California League. He hasn't been in the lineup for the last three contests, so while he is listed as active as of April 14, it's possible Level is banged up.

Jhonny Level
San Francisco Giants
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