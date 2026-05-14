Jhonny Pereda News: Back to majors
Seattle recalled Pereda from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.
Pereda is back with the Mariners after being sent down last week. The 30-year-old was recalled in response to Cal Raleigh (oblique) being sent to the IL. Pereda recorded just five plate appearances in his brief stint in the majors earlier in 2026, but he should get more action this time around with Raleigh sidelined. Pereda is expected to split time behind the plate with Mitch Garver for Seattle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jhonny Pereda See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends233 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target236 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target243 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups249 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jhonny Pereda See More