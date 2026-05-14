Jhonny Pereda News: Back to majors

Seattle recalled Pereda from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

Pereda is back with the Mariners after being sent down last week. The 30-year-old was recalled in response to Cal Raleigh (oblique) being sent to the IL. Pereda recorded just five plate appearances in his brief stint in the majors earlier in 2026, but he should get more action this time around with Raleigh sidelined. Pereda is expected to split time behind the plate with Mitch Garver for Seattle.