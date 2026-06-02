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Jhonny Pereda News: Belts three-run homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Pereda went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Mets.

Pereda logged his second straight multi-hit effort with this performance, which included a key homer in the fifth inning. The catcher is now hitting .263 with a .754 OPS, two homers, four RBI and six runs scored over 42 plate appearances. Pereda and Mitch Garver continue to split time behind the dish while the Mariners wait for Cal Raleigh (oblique) to return.

Jhonny Pereda
Seattle Mariners
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