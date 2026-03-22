Jhonny Pereda News: Headed to Tacoma
Pereda was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.
Pereda was traded from the Twins to Seattle in January, and he was able to participate in spring training with the big-league club. The catcher batted .200 with a run scored and a stolen base over 25 at-bats in 15 contests. He'll now head to Tacoma ahead of the 2026 campaign.
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