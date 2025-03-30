Jhonny Pereda News: Hitless in first start

Pereda started at catcher and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.

Pereda won the backup catcher job behind regular starter Shea Langeliers. However, he may not play as much as a regular backup as Tyler Soderstrom could also make some starts at catcher. Pereda has a good arm behind the plate but struggled with the bat last season (.481 OPS in 40 plate appearances in the majors).