Jhonny Pereda News: Hitless in first start
Pereda started at catcher and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.
Pereda won the backup catcher job behind regular starter Shea Langeliers. However, he may not play as much as a regular backup as Tyler Soderstrom could also make some starts at catcher. Pereda has a good arm behind the plate but struggled with the bat last season (.481 OPS in 40 plate appearances in the majors).
